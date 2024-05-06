Customs foils cigarette smuggling bid at Karachi Airport

KARACHI: The customs officials on Monday thwarted a cigarette smuggling attempt at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per the customs spokesperson, a total of six Jeddah-bound passengers were arrested at Karachi airport for the alleged smuggling of 28,000 cigarette packets and other prohibited goods.

“More than 28,000 cigarette packets, worth millions, were recovered during the search,” the customs spokesperson maintained.

The Deputy Collector Customs officials stated that 1,710 packets of tobacco [moist snuff], a prohibited item, were also recovered from the Jeddah-bound passenger.

