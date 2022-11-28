Customs impounds 67 non-duty paid vehicles in Quetta

QUETTA: Pakistan Customs has seized 67 non-duty paid vehicles in an action against the smugglers in Quetta, ARY News reported on Monday.

In line with the vision of the Prime Minister to curb smuggling, Pakistan Customs seized 67 non-customs paid vehicles, sugar and fertilizer worth Rs336 million approximately.

The Pakistan Customs team carried out action near Nokandi, Quetta and foiled the smuggling bid from Pak-Afghan border.

Read more: Non-custom paid vehicles worth millions seized in Balochistan

On Feb 21, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had said Rs11.2 billion worth of non-custom paid vehicles were confiscated during the July-Jan period.

A total of Rs35 billion worth of smuggled items were seized during July-January 2020/2021 as against Rs22 billion worth of such items confiscated during last year’s corresponding period.

Comments