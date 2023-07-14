Customs officers arrested by FIA in mega corruption scandal

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday claimed to have rounded up two Pakistan Customs officers in the Officersmega corruption scandal, ARY News reported.

Tariq Mahmood and Yawar Abbass, who were ‘missing’ from last week, rounded up while going to Islamabad.

According to the FIA officials, the arrested Pakistan Customs officers used to take money from the smugglers for clearance of their goods from checkposts.

According to FIA officials, Rs5.4 million, $2,500, and 6,100 Darhams were also recovered from their possession.

They were receiving Rs40 to 60 million monthly from the customs checkposts, the FIA officials said and added that a mega corruption scandal has been registered against the customs officers at the FIA anti-corruption circle.

Read more: Customs’ lodges case with FIA against its own ‘corrupt’ officials

Earlier in 2020, police claimed to arrest two customs department workers for selling liquor seized by the department in Karachi.

According to details, Shershah police arrested two customs department employees namely Younus and Khalid for selling liquor bottles seized by their department and recovered at least 83 bottles containing imported liquor from their custody.