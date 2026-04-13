Customs Officers Arrested in Multi-Million Silver Misappropriation Case

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs, in a major operation, has arrested two preventive officers from Quetta on suspicion of misappropriating a silver shipment, ARY News reported.

The two officers, identified as Arif Ali Jumani and Sami Ullah Achakzai, were entrusted with ensuring the safe delivery of the silver.

According to a statement by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), 36 sealed boxes of silver were handed over to the officers for transport.

The fraud was uncovered when the boxes were opened in front of staff members after the shipment arrived in Lahore.

During a detailed inspection, it was discovered that out of the 688kg of silver, 400kg had been replaced with fake material.

Investigation of the Safe City camera footage revealed that the officers had switched the vehicle during the journey.

The probe further proved that the officers deliberately replaced the genuine silver with lead.

Both officers were arrested following the registration of a First Information Report (FIR).

Furthermore, the scope of the investigation has been extended to identify other individuals or personnel who may have been involved in the crime.

Earlier, Pakistan Customs officials foiled an attempt to smuggle silver into Pakistan through International Mail Office (IMO) at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

During a detailed inspection of international parcels, Pakistan the customs team recovered 79.18 kilograms of silver jewellery concealed in three separate consignments, with an estimated value of Rs66.9 million.

The parcels were declared as fashion jewellery and were shipped from Hong Kong to a consignee based in Rawalpindi.

Owing to strict surveillance measures at the International Mail Office in Karachi, the smuggled items were identified and seized in accordance with the law before reaching their intended destination.

Pakistan Customs officials noted that the recent surge in silver prices has led to an increase in smuggling attempts across Pakistan. However, this case marks the first instance in which such a large quantity of silver has been intercepted through the international mail system.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the national economy by taking firm action against all forms of smuggling, including those attempted through international postal channels.