Customs officials seize 400 kg pork at Lahore airport

LAHORE: Pakistan Customs officials have foiled a bid to smuggle pork at the Lahore International Airport, ARY News reported.

As per details, customs officials posted at the Lahore airport confiscated 400 kg of pork from a foreign national.

According to sources, the customs authorities had received a tip-off that pork would be smuggled from Dubai on flight ER 724 of a private airline.

The customs officials took action and recovered 400 kg of pork from the possession of the accused and foiled the smuggling attempt.

According to the authorities, the smuggler had packed the pork in 12 large cartons in special black plastic sheets to protect it from the scanning machine.

Read more: Customs seizes dozens of smuggled cellphones at Islamabad airport

Deputy Collector Customs Saira Batool herself reached the airport and caught the smuggler red-handed while sources said that it was also revealed that the pork was being supplied to various hotels.

In a similar action, Custom officials foiled a smuggling bid worth around Rs8 million from Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore and nabbed a passenger travelling from the United States.

Comments