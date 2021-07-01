Customs raid fake hair color making factory, seize Indian tags

LAHORE: Pakistan Customs on Thursday conducted a raid on a fake hair color-producing factory in Lahore and seized Indian tags that were being used for packing, ARY News reported.

A tip was received that a factory producing hair color is using Indian tags in Lahore’s area of Banjarwal. Getting the information, the Pakistan Customs Intelligence team raided the factor under the leadership of ADC Hassan Farid.

The team seized 200 cartons of hair color packed with the Indian Tag to earn illegally from the market. ADC Hassan Farid said that the seized hair color was made with the hazardous chemical, while the machine used for packing has also been seized.

Last year, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) had launched a massive crackdown on energy drinks across the province.

PFA DG had said that no beverage company can print the word ‘energy’ on its products’ packaging and added that the companies are bound by the law to prominently mentioned ‘highly caffeinated drink’ on their products.