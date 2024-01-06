Customs seize smuggled cell phones worth billions at Lahore airport

LAHORE: The customs officials on Saturday foiled a smuggling attempt from a passenger who arrived at Lahore airport, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the customs authorities intercepted a passenger – who reached Lahore International Airport from Sharjah – and seized a cache of 65 mobile phones worth more than Rs 1.5 billion in his possession.

The customs officials immediately arrested the individual and initiated legal proceedings against him.

Earlier to this, Pakistan Customs successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle cell phones worth millions at Jinnah International Airport Karachi.

According to the Customs officials, the officers deployed at the arrival gate of the international arrival, checking the passengers arriving from foreign countries.

During the surveillance, the staff scanned the luggage of three passengers and seized a total of 51 mobile phones worth Rs 27.6 million.

As per Customs officials, the passengers – who reached Karachi via a connecting flight from Dubai – concealed the mobile phones inside the clothes in the suitcase.