Customs seizes 86000 smuggled sugar, urea bags in Balochistan

QUETTA: The Customs Balochistan seized 86 thousand bags of smuggled urea and sugar in one week, ARY News reported.

According to customs officials, the seized urea and sugar from Khuzdar, Nushki and Gaddani were worth Rs 40 crore.

The customs officials recovered 26407 bags of urea and 8209 bags of sugar from Khuzdar.

The Customs officials earlier seized a container with a consignment of urea fertilizer at the Torkham border.

Read more: CUSTOMS SEIZES CONTAINER SMUGGLING UREA TO AFGHANISTAN

Additional Collector Customs Muhammad Tayeb said that the department’s officials during a search of an export container at the border crossing, recovered a consignment of 40 tonnes of urea fertilizer, being smuggled to Afghanistan.

“Fake documents of rice cargo were prepared for the container, carrying urea,” the official said.

“The export of urea from the country has been strictly prohibited,” he further said.

“The Customs officials have filed a case, taken the container in custody and arrested an accused,” he said.

Comments