Customs seizes cigarettes worth Rs156 million

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Customs in its recent drive has seized 8,157,200 sticks of cigarettes valued at Rs.156 million during the period from October 30, 2023, to November 05, 2023, ARY News reported.

Accordingly, Pakistan Customs had constituted special teams to launch anti-smuggling operations against foreign-origin cigarettes being smuggled into the country, said a news release here on Thursday.

Moreover, instructions have been issued to the anti-smuggling formations, including mobile squads deployed at various Collectorates and airports, to maintain constant vigilance on the illicit movement of cigarettes in the country.

Pakistan Customs reiterates its unwavering commitment to combat smuggling with utmost prudence and dedication.

Earlier, Pakistan Customs successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle cell phones worth millions at Jinnah International Airport Karachi.

According to the Customs officials, the officers deployed at the arrival gate of the international arrival, checking the passengers arriving from foreign countries.

During the surveillance, the staff scanned the luggage of three passengers and seized a total of 51 mobile phones worth Rs 27.6 million.

As per Customs officials, the passengers – who reached Karachi via a connecting flight from Dubai – concealed the mobile phones inside the clothes in the suitcase.