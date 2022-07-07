Customs seizes consignment of sophisticated rifles at Lahore airport

KARACHI: Customs seizes an illegal consignment of imported sophisticated rifles at Allama Iqbal Airport, citing sources ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to sources, legal requirements have been blatantly violated in import of the modern rifles.

“In Pakistan 7.62 caliber weapons have been in prohibited list,” sources said. “A rifle has 1.2 million rupees price in the local market and could be converted into automatic weapon,” arms experts said.

“A rifle with below 18 inch bore has been prohibited, while the seized rifles have 11 inch bore,” sources said.

An arms company of Karachi had arranged the consignment for Lahore airport without getting the licence from the Sindh government, sources said.

The private company has neither taken transportation licence from home department of Punjab.

“The Customs officials have started technical scrutiny of the arms with the help from the arms experts,” sources said.

“The consignment will be confiscated if the rifles found to be of the prohibited caliber,” Customs officials said.

Comments