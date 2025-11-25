Customs seizes non-custom paid vehicles worth Rs 81 million

QUETTA: The Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement) Quetta on Tuesday seized non-custom paid (NCP) vehicles worth approximately Rs81 million after foiling a major smuggling attempt.

According to a news release, the operation marks a significant success in the department’s ongoing efforts to curb the illicit movement of vehicles in the region.

Acting on credible information from the Chief Collector (Enforcement), Islamabad, a customs team carried out a targeted raid at a godown located along the Main RCD Highway in Mastung.

During the raid, officers recovered 11 NCP vehicles parked inside the premises. The seized vehicles include four Prius cars, two Aqua cars, one CH-R, one Honda Vezel, one Nissan 350-Z, one Corolla Fielder, and one Prado Jeep.

All vehicles have been taken into custody for further legal action under the Customs Act, 1969. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has applauded the Quetta Enforcement team for its vigilance and professionalism.

FBR reaffirmed its commitment to combating smuggling, protecting national revenue, and ensuring the promotion of lawful trade across Pakistan.

Separate Seizure of Narcotics

Meanwhile, the FBR reported that in another raid, the Field Enforcement Unit (FEU) Nauttal, under the Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement) Quetta, seized 2 kg of crystal/ice worth Rs136.6 million after intercepting a passenger vehicle.

The suspect has been taken into custody and seized narcotics shifted to the Customs warehouse for further proceeding. FBR reiterated its determination to fight smuggling and illicit trade, the statement concluded.