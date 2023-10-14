Customs seizes smuggled 168 cellphones at Karachi Airport

KARACHI: The Customs Intelligence authorities, in a successful operation, arrested four individuals and seized 168 mobile phones worth million from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a significant crackdown on illegal mobile phones, the customs officials at Karachi Airport successfully seized a staggering 168 mobile phones valued at Rs 130 million.

The customs authorities recovered the illegal mobile phones from the four passengers who arrived in Karachi from Sharjah.

The customs authorities filed a case against the four accused of mobile phone smuggling and violating customs regulations.

Earlier to this, Pakistan Customs successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle cell phones worth millions at Jinnah International Airport Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the Customs officials, the officers deployed at the arrival gate of the international arrival, checking the passengers arriving from foreign countries.

During the surveillance, the staff scanned the luggage of three passengers and seized a total of 51 mobile phones worth Rs 27.6 million.