A fire incident occurred at approximately 1600 hours on 13 June 2026 at the Pakistan Customs warehouse located opposite the Anti-Smuggling Unit (ASU) Office in Dera Ismail Khan. The incident took place while the warehouse was undergoing a planned relocation to a newly constructed facility.

According to initial information, a vehicle being used in the shifting operation reportedly caught fire after being started, resulting in a blaze that subsequently spread within the warehouse premises. Customs staff immediately initiated firefighting efforts and activated emergency response protocols. The District Administration, Police Administration, and Rescue 1122 were informed without delay and responded promptly to support firefighting and rescue operations. Due to the proactive relocation process already underway, approximately 80 percent of the warehouse stock had been successfully transferred to the new facility before the incident occurred. The majority of vehicles previously stored at the warehouse had also been relocated. The remaining stock primarily consisted of expired cigarettes and miscellaneous seized goods. The shifting operation was in its final stages and was expected to be completed within the next few days.

During the emergency response, coordinated efforts by Pakistan Customs, Rescue 1122, district authorities, and law-enforcement agencies enabled the safe evacuation of additional vehicles and assets from the affected premises. Certain boundary walls and surrounding structures were partially removed to facilitate access for firefighting teams and rescue operations.

Importantly, no loss of life, injuries, or casualties have been reported.

Firefighting operations continued until the fire was brought under control, while assessment teams commenced evaluation of the extent of damage and recovery of remaining assets. The exact cause of the incident and the final assessment of losses, if any, will be determined following completion of the relevant technical and administrative inquiries.

The incident underscores the importance of the ongoing modernization and relocation of Customs storage facilities. The fact that the vast majority of warehouse stock and vehicles had already been secured at the new facility significantly reduced potential losses and ensured continuity of Customs operations.

Pakistan Customs acknowledges the swift assistance provided by Rescue 1122, the District Administration, Police Administration, and all personnel involved in the emergency response.