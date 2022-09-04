Cut administered to Manchhar Lake to save Dadu and Sehwan

DADU: Irrigation authorities have administered a cut at Manchhar Lake at Bagh-e-Yousuf point to release the pressure of water and avoid drowning of Dadu and shrine city of Sehwan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The vehicular traffic has been suspended between Jamshoro and Sehwan.

The water was flowing out of Danister channel owing to surging water level at the lake.

The bank of the lake was cut at Bagh-e-Yousuf to save Dadu and Sehwan cities by releasing pressure of the water on banks.

Surging water at the lake was exerting pressure at the gates of Danister canal while causing a critical situation at MNV drain.

The water level was reached to a dangerous level at Manchhar Lake after which the locals were directed to evacuate the areas as a precautionary measure.

On Saturday, deputy Commissioner Jamshoro issued an advisory to locals residing around Manchhar lake after the water level at the lake increased alarmingly amid floods.

According to the statement issued by the DC Jamshoro, the water levels at Manchhar have risen to dangerous levels. The boundary of Manchhar lake from RD54 to RD58 is under great pressure from the increasing water level, he added.

Sindh’s Information Minister Sharjeel Memon has confirmed breaking the bank of Manchhar Lake to release pressure of surging water in the lake.

“We have to rescue over one lac people, which will be affected by the breach in the lake,” he said.

“An emergency has been declared at all hospitals,” he said.

“This cut will affect five union councils and over one lac people,” he said. “Wahor, Bubak, Jaffarabad and UC Channo will affected by the water released in breach in the lake,” he added.

