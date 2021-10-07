Cute bear win hearts on social media with selfies

The video of a cute bear who found a Go Pro camera and took selfies with it is winning the hearts of social media users.

The 26-second clip, shared on social media application Facebook, has become a sensation as of late.

The clip was filmed in the Wyoming state of the United States of America. Hunter Dylan Schilt got hold of his lost Go Pro camera. He took it back with him and charged the device.

He was left stunned over what he saw.

“Last week when I was up archery hunting, I stumbled across a GoPro that was lost while snowmobiling,” Schilt wrote on Facebook. “When I got back to camp I charged it up and couldn’t believe what I saw.” He added: “After four months of it sitting there, a big old black bear found it and not only managed to turn it on but also started recording himself playing with it. Hands down the craziest thing I’ve ever found!”

Schilt’s video on Facebook has at least 8,100 reactions with 1,700 comments and 19,000 shared. The same was shared by a Twitter user as well.

The clip that was posted on Twitter, on the other hand, got 4.5 million views with 51,200 retweets along with 5,896 Quote Tweets and 336,000 likes and counting.