World Cup 2023: Muhammad Rizwan dedicates match-winning performance to Palestinians

HYDERABAD: Pakistan cricket team on Tuesday defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in a record Cricket World Cup run chase.

The Green Shirts successfully chased down the mammoth 345-run target courtesy of splendid centuries by Muhammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique.

Chasing a daunting 345 after Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama smashed tons to put Sri Lanka in a commanding position, the 1992 champions got over the line in 48.2 overs thanks to Rizwan’s 131 not out and Abdullah’s 113.

Ireland had held the previous record for the highest run chase in World Cups with 329 against England in the 2011 edition.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the wicketkeeper batter dedicated his match-winning performance to oppressed Palestinians.

This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza. 🤲🏼 Happy to contribute in the win. Credits to the whole team and especially Abdullah Shafique and Hassan Ali for making it easier. Extremely grateful to the people of Hyderabad for the amazing hospitality and support throughout. — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) October 11, 2023

“This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza. Happy to contribute in the win. Credits to the whole team and especially Abdullah Shafique and Hassan Ali for making it easier,” Muhammad Rizwan wrote on X.

He also expressed his gratitude to the people of Hyderabad for their tremendous support and warm hospitality.

Over 260,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in the Gaza Strip, as heavy Israeli bombardments from the air, land and sea continue to hit the Palestinian enclave, the United Nations said.