Viv Richards predicts Pakistan pacer as World Cup leading wicket-taker

West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards predicted Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi will be the leading wicket-taker in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Sir Vivian Richards said Shaheen Afridi’s performance got his attention with his performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The former batter picked the left-arm pacer for his determination.

“The leading wicket-taker in the World Cup will be Shaheen Afridi because I have seen him in Pakistan,” he said. “I spent some time in the PSL and I have seen his massive growth. [He is a] highly determined individual. He is my man.”

Shaheen Afridi took 16 wickets from five ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 matches.

He had the best figures of the tournament with his 6-35 in 9.1 overs, a feat he achieved against Bangladesh.

Pakistan will start their campaign for their second title on October 6 against the Netherlands. The side will take on Sri Lanka on October 10.

Their third fixture is against arch-rivals and host India on October 14. The Green Shirts will then take on Australia on October 20.

The side will go up against Afghanistan on October 23, before competing against South Africa on October 27.

Babar Azam’s side will play Bangladesh on October 31. The Green Shirts will clash against the 2019 finalists New Zealand on November 4.

Their final round-robin stage fixture is against defending champions England on November 11.