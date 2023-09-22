ICC announces prize money for World Cup 2023

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced an overall USD 10 million pot for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

The winners of the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will receive USD 4 million of the USD 10 million total prize pool, ICC announced.

The runners-up of the Final to be played on 19 November at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will take home USD 2 million.

All 10 teams will play each other once in a round-robin format in the Group Stage, with the top four in the points table progressing to the semi-finals.

At the end of the Group Stage, teams that fail to reach the knockouts will each get USD 100,000, it added.

The 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will commence with defending champions England facing New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India on October 5.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday finally announced the 15-member squad. Babar Azam will lead the side while Shadab Khan remains the team’s vice-captain. Hasan Ali has replaced injured pacer Naseem Shah.

Pakistan’s schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023: