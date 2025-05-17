Global cybercrime network busted in Multan operation

MULTAN: A major global cybercrime network has been busted in Multan as authorities arrested 14 suspects and blocked dozens of websites, ARY News reported.

The operation was carried out by sensitive agencies and the National Cybercrime Investigation Agency (NCCA) after receiving intelligence from the FBI and Dutch police.

The network, known as the “Heart Sender Group,” was involved in scamming American citizens and financial institutions out of millions of dollars.

The group was led by Rameez Shehzad, reportedly from Layyah, who had established cybercrime bases in Lahore and Multan.

According to sources, a team led by the Additional Director in Multan raided multiple locations and apprehended 14 members of the 21-member group.

Four homes in Lahore were also raided, and a large quantity of digital material was recovered.

Those arrested include Muhammad Aslam, Adeel Aziz, Usama Nawaz, Abdul Moeiz, and Shoaib Nazir. Officials also seized mobile phones, laptops, and data storage devices during the raids.

The NCCA has tracked phishing websites used in defrauding foreign citizens.

Tools used under the cover of gambling and gaming for financial crimes have also been confiscated. A case has been registered under multiple sections of PECA and the Pakistan Penal Code.

The cybercrime suspects have been remanded for seven days, and their names have been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL). Authorities say raids are ongoing to arrest the remaining suspects involved in the network.

Earlier, the US and Dutch authorities claimed joint crackdown on Pakistan-based cybercrime network accused of selling hacking tools and fraud-enabling services to criminals worldwide.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) identified the network as HeartSender, it stated that the cybercrime network operated online marketplaces for over a decade, facilitating phishing, malware distribution, and large-scale financial fraud.

The law enforcement agencies seized 39 domains and associated servers used by the network. The US justice department estimated that these platforms caused financial losses exceeding $3 million in the US alone.

The US department of justice conducted crackdown in collaboration with the Dutch National Police.

“These scams not only target businesses but individuals as well,” said a US official.

The authorities, however, didn’t disclose any arrest in the crackdown on the cybercrime network.