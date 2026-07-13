Cybercriminals weaponize fake news websites to steal your money

Cybercriminals are increasingly leveraging the reputation of major publishers to deceive readers and steal money.

The most recent example includes counterfeit Guardian articles about billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, but this scam is part of a broader effort to impersonate the BBC and other prominent media organizations.

The Guardian states that scammers are creating highly realistic copies of legitimate news websites, loading them with false stories to lure readers into fake cryptocurrency scams. Instead of hacking victims directly, they first convince them they are reading genuine journalism.

A fabricated article claims Ratcliffe stormed out of a BBC interview after Laura Kuenssberg revealed details of his personal finances.

It alleges that the billionaire has been secretly earning money through an online platform, prompting readers to click a link to find out more.

When clicked, the link leads to a cloned trading site asking for personal information. Soon after, victims receive phone calls from scammers who convince them to invest in nonexistent schemes, solely to steal money.

Criminals have repeatedly duplicated the designs of reputable news outlets. Fake AI-generated BBC News articles have often targeted financial advocate Martin Lewis.

Meanwhile, another fabricated Guardian article falsely claimed that broadcaster David Attenborough benefited financially from a trading platform.

This strategy is effective because these websites appear highly convincing, mimicking the layout and typography and even using the names of genuine journalists. Full Fact reported that one counterfeit Ratcliffe image contained Google’s SynthID watermark, indicating it was produced using Google’s AI tools.

The Guardian reports that it is collaborating with the UK Home Office to fight malicious scam ads. Meanwhile, Kraken warns that any site that promises investment returns using its name is likely a scam.

AI-generated content is getting out of hand; relying on a familiar logo isn’t enough. Today’s internet environment shows that even trusted news outlets can be used to deceive people financially.

For confirmation, a user must always check the website’s URL and remember that genuine journalism strives to inform, not to pressure anyone into opening an investment account.