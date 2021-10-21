Good news for PlayStation 5, Xbox fans

There is good news for the fans of games Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt as their PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X|S versions are being released in 2022, CD Projekt Red announced.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be coming in the first quarter of the year followed by The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in the second.

Previously, a company’s report mentioned that the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the two projects were expected to be released in late 2021 but had also mentioned that it may get pushed back till 2022.

Read More: Cyberpunk 2077 team hiring a developer for an upcoming project

The upcoming projects will be coming with improved features and performance which can become compatible thanks to new hardware as compared to those of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions.

It has been reported that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be having every single expansion packages till date and will be inspired by the story of Netflix’s adaptation.

The details of the improvements have not been announced as of this moment.

Read More: ‘You’, ‘The Witcher’ set to return to Netflix in last quarter of 2021

The players of the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions of the two games can update to the newer versions without any cost when it is launched.

The release of Cyberpunk 2077 has not been smooth. It was removed from the PlayStation Network back in December last year but was reinstated in June.

The players were issued a warning stating that there could experience issues when playing it PS4 console. There have been patches released for fixing the glitches and performance issues.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!