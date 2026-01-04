Cyberpunk 2077 quietly lines up two new releases for 2026

The sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 is still some distance away, and CD Projekt RED is being careful not to rush expectations. But that doesn’t mean fans are short on reasons to stay excited in 2026.

In fact, this year is shaping up to be a busy one for the Cyberpunk 2077 universe, even without a full sequel launch.

While Cyberpunk 2 remains in early development, momentum is quietly building. Toward the end of last year, CD Projekt RED posted nearly 30 new job openings tied directly to the next Cyberpunk 2077 project. The studio is still focused on The Witcher 4, no doubt about that. But the hiring spree makes one thing clear: Night City isn’t being left behind.

And more importantly for fans, 2026 brings not one, but two brand-new Cyberpunk 2077 games.

Cyberpunk 2077 Expands Beyond Screens

One of the biggest additions this year is Cyberpunk 2077: The Board Game. The project made waves during its crowdfunding campaign, pulling in more than $10 million with ease. That level of support didn’t just show interest. It showed confidence.

The board game was originally targeting a late 2025 release, but developers opted to take more time to polish things. Now, it’s officially set to arrive in stores in the second quarter of 2026.

Built in close collaboration with CD Projekt RED, the game drops players back into Night City. Missions, chaos, and choices are all part of the experience. Players can step into the roles of familiar faces like V, Panam, Jackie, and Judy, with characters from Phantom Liberty also joining the mix. It supports one to four players in a cooperative setup.

Several expansions are already locked in, including Edgerunners, Trauma Team, Phantom Liberty, and a Silverhand and NCPD pack. It’s classic Cyberpunk 2077, just played across a table instead of a screen.

Trading Cards Head to 2026

If board games aren’t your thing, Cyberpunk 2077 still has another physical release lined up. A trading card game is currently in development, led by CD Projekt RED alongside WeirdCo. The idea is simple: build a crew, outplay rivals, and rise to legend status in Night City.

Details are still limited, but several cards have already been revealed, including Panam Palmer, Jackie Welles, Judy Alvarez, Adam Smasher, and iconic cyberware like Mantis Blades and Kiroshi Optics. The focus appears to be high-quality artwork and collectability, alongside competitive play.

A Kickstarter is planned for later in 2026, with physical packs expected to reach players by the end of the year. There’s a chance timelines could slip into 2027, but for now, the plan is firmly set on 2026.

Put it all together, and it’s hard not to notice the pattern. Even without a new mainline release, Cyberpunk 2077 is very much alive. Between the board game, the trading card game, ongoing sequel development, and CDPR’s habit of surprising fans with late updates, Night City still has plenty of stories left to tell.