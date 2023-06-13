Cyclone Biparjoy in 470km south of Karachi, loses some steam

KARACHI: Extremely Severe Arabian Sea Cyclone Biparjoy moved further north-northwestward during last 12 hours, weakened into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm at a distance of about 470km south of Karachi, quoting Met Office ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The cyclonic storm now lies near Latitude 20.7°N and Longitude 67.1°E at a distance of about 470km south of Karachi and 460km south of Thatta.

Maximum sustained surface winds are 140-150 Km/hour gusts 170 Km/hour around the system center and sea conditions being very rough around the system center with maximum wave height 30 feet.

Under the existing upper-level steering winds, Cyclone Biparjoy is most likely to track further Northward until 14 June morning, then recurve Northeastward and cross between Keti Bandar (Southeast Sindh) and Indian Gujarat coast on 15 June afternoon/evening with packing winds of 100-120Km/hour.

Heavy Rainfall

With its probable approach to the southeast Sindh coast, widespread wind-dust/thunderstorm rain with some very heavy/extremely heavy falls accompanied by squally (high intensity) winds of 80-100Km/hour gusting 120km/hour likely in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts from today to 17 June.

Dust/thunderstorm-rain with few heavy falls and accompanied squally winds of 60-80 Km/hour likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar districts from 14 June (tomorrow) to 16 June.

High intensity winds may cause damage to vulnerable structures, katcha houses, solar panels, billboards etc.

Storm surge of 3-3.5 meters (8-12 feet) expected at the land falling point (Keti Bandar and around), which can inundate the low-lying settlements.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture in open sea till the cyclonic system is over by 17 June, as the Arabian Sea conditions may get very rough accompanied with high tides along the coast.