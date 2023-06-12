Cyclone Biparjoy 600km south of Karachi, may hit southeast Sindh

KARACHI: Extremely Severe Cyclone Biparjoy over east-central Arabian Sea has moved further northward and now locating at 600km south of Karachi, citing the PMD’s cyclone warning center, ARY News reported on Monday.

The very severe cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ intensified into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm” and is likely to hit south-southeast Sindh and India’s adjoining Gujarat coast. The exact place where the cyclone will make landfall will become clear in the coming days.

In its further northward movement during last 12 hours the cyclone now lies near Latitude 19.5°N & Longitude 67.7°E at a distance of about 600km south of Karachi, 580km south of Thatta and 710km southeast of Ormara.

Maximum sustained surface winds are 160-180 Km/hour, gusts 200 Km/hour around the system center and sea conditions being very rough around the system canter with maximum wave height 35-40 feet.

The Met Office has forecast that under the existing upper-level steering winds, the cyclonic storm Biparjoy is most likely to track further Northward until 14 June morning, then recurve Northeastward and cross between Keti Bandar (Southeast Sindh) and Indian

Gujarat coast on 15 June afternoon as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS).

Widespread Rainfall

With its probable approach to the southeast Sindh coast, widespread wind-dust/thunderstorm rain with some very heavy/extremely heavy falls accompanied with squally winds of 80-100Km/hour gusting 120km/hour likely in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas & Umerkot districts during 13-17 June.

Dust/thunderstorm-rain with few heavy falls & accompanied with squally winds of 60-80 Km/hour likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar,, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar districts from 14 June -16 June.

High intensity winds may cause damage to vulnerable structures including solar panels etc.

Storm surge of 3-3.5 meters (8-12 feet) expected at the land falling point (Keti Bandar and around), which can inundate the low-lying settlements.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture in open sea till the system is over by 17 June, as the Arabian Sea conditions may get very rough accompanied with high tides along the coast.