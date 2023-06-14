Cyclone Biparjoy: Armed forces rescue stranded fishermen

The armed forces successfully rescued fishermen who were stuck in Sindh’s Diplo and Shakoor Dhand due to cyclone Biparjoy, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The affected individuals, comprising a significant number of women and children from the local fishing community, found themselves trapped amidst the cyclonic winds and rapidly rising waters. Pakistan Army swiftly mobilized its resources to rescue and provide relief to those in distress.

Under the leadership of Army officers, the rescue teams navigated through challenging conditions to reach the affected individuals, relocated all fishermen to secure locations away from the imminent danger.

The commendable rescue operation serves as a testament to the Pakistan Army’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the lives of its citizens, particularly in times of crisis.

As the rescued fishermen reunite with their loved ones, their gratitude and admiration for the Pakistan Army’s bravery and selflessness echo throughout the region.