Cyclone Biparjoy at 910KM south of Karachi, to intensify further

KARACHI: The very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy over east central Arabian Sea moved nearly northward during past six hours and about 910km of south of Karachi, the Met Office said on Saturday.

It is very likely to intensify further move north-northeastwards gradually during the next 24 hours, weather reports said. The storm will likely to move gradually north-northwestwards during subsequent three days.

With its probable north-northeast track, the rain-thunderstorm with some heavy falls and squally winds are expected in Sindh-Makran coast from 13 June night/14 June morning.

Pakistan Meteorological Department in its Saturday update said that the very severe cyclonic storm over east-central Arabian Sea maintaining its intensity further tracked northeastward during past 12 hours. PMD in its report said that the storm lies at a distance of about 910km south of Karachi, 890km south of Thatta and 990km southeast of Ormara.

Maximum sustained surface winds are 120-130 Km/hour gusts 150 Km/hour around the system center. The favorable environmental conditions supporting the system to intensify further. Owing to shift in upper-level steering winds, the uncertainty in global models forecast of cyclone Biparjoy track still persists with some taking it to Oman-Makran coast and others indicating towards Gujarat-Sindh coast.

Given this uncertainty, the system is predicted to keep tracking further north/northeastward during next 18-24 hours and then slightly recurve to North-northwest. PMD’s cyclone warning center, Karachi is monitoring the system and will issue update accordingly.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture in open sea from Monday, 12 June onwards till the system is over as the Arabian Sea conditions may get very rough/high accompanied with high tides along coast.

Rain-thunderstorm with some heavy falls and ferocious winds are expected in Sindh-Makran coast from Tuesday night/ Wednesday morning. High intensity winds may cause damage to lose and vulnerable structures.

Sea conditions are very rough around the system center with maximum wave height 25-28 feet.

Indian weather department in its update in Saturday morning said that Cyclone Biparjoy was lay centred at about 700 km west of Goa, 630km west-southwest of Mumbai, 620km south southwest of Porbandar and 930km of south of Karachi.