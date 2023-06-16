Cyclone Biparjoy: CAA issues another NOTAM

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday released another NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) for safe flights in the wake of cyclone Biparjoy, ARY News reported.

The Aviation regulator has issued the NOTAM for the Karachi, Sukkur, Mohen jo Daro and Nawabshah airports.

In the NOTAM, all the airlines have been informed that there will be no permission for take-off and landing at the said airports if the winds start blowing at 30 nautical miles.

The new NOTAM will remain enforced till 12 midnight, today.

It may be noted that cyclone Biparjoy has completed landfall on the Indian Gujarat coast and is currently 125 km southwest of Keti Bandar.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Friday that storm is expected to weaken first to a cyclonic storm and then to a depression by today’s evening, the NDMA said.

“It is expected to move north-eastward and weaken into a cyclonic storm by morning 16 June and further weaken into a depression by evening 16 June,” the NDMA said.