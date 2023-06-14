Cyclone Biparjoy: CAA to suspend operations at Karachi airport?

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Wednesday rejected rumours regarding the closure of Jinnah International Airport, Karachi as a very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy approaches Sindh’s coastal belt, ARY News reported.

On Wednesday morning, Biparjoy was in the Arabian Sea 340 kilometres (292 miles) south of Karachi, the capital of Sindh province, Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority said.

In a statement, the CAA spokesperson said that bad weather due to cyclone Biparjoy can result in flight delays but reports circulating on social media regarding shutting down operations are “baseless”.

The spokesperson said that CAA had already issued Notam for pilots and airlines regarding safety precautions amid cyclonic storm threat.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Wednesday issued an alert for Jinnah International Airport Karachi after Cyclone Biparjoy, currently approaching the coastal regions of Pakistan and India, is expected to strengthen into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm” within the next 24 hours, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The CAA has directed for taking steps to address an emergency situation and to tackle the strong winds during the cyclone.

“All concerned authorities are advised to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures during the forecast period,” reads the circular issued by the aviation authority.

The CAA has issued instructions for adding surplus weight with fixed-wing small aircraft and rotary wing (helicopters), Airport Manager said.

The electrical department has been ordered to repair broken wires ahead of the bad weather and to keep the beacon lights at the airport’s control tower and other high-rise buildings in good shape.