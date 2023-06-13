34.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Advertisement -

Cyclone Biparjoy: Dust-storm, drizzle in various Karachi areas

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: The city feeling the brunt of the cyclonic weather on Tuesday as scores of the city’s areas received drizzle and windstorm with gusty winds, ARY News reported.

Sohrab Goth received rainfall after dust-storm in the locality with strong winds.

It was also drizzling in Ibrahim Hyderi, Shara-e-Faisal, North Karachi, Ayisha Manzil, Liaquatabad and Gulshan Iqbal areas of the city with gusty winds – an initial impact of Cyclone Biparjoy in Arabian Sea inching towards Sindh coastal belt.

The coastal belt will feel the impact of the cyclone at some places today, weather department earlier said. The temperature will drop slightly, while sporadic rainfall with thunderstorm will hit the city on Wednesday (tomorrow).

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah today visited, Rerhi Goth, a coastal settlement of Karachi. “I have visited here to ensure safety of the people,” he told villagers.

Keti Bandar and adjoining areas of Thatta coastal belt are also receiving rain with strong winds. People from several villages have been evacuated as the sea has become rough due to cyclone Biparjoy.

As per PMD’s prediction, widespread wind-dust/thunderstorm rain with some very heavy/extremely heavy falls accompanied by squally (high intensity) winds of 80-100Km/hour gusting 120km/hour likely in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts from today to 17 June.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.