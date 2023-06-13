Cyclone Biparjoy: Dust-storm, drizzle in various Karachi areas

KARACHI: The city feeling the brunt of the cyclonic weather on Tuesday as scores of the city’s areas received drizzle and windstorm with gusty winds, ARY News reported.

Sohrab Goth received rainfall after dust-storm in the locality with strong winds.

It was also drizzling in Ibrahim Hyderi, Shara-e-Faisal, North Karachi, Ayisha Manzil, Liaquatabad and Gulshan Iqbal areas of the city with gusty winds – an initial impact of Cyclone Biparjoy in Arabian Sea inching towards Sindh coastal belt.

The coastal belt will feel the impact of the cyclone at some places today, weather department earlier said. The temperature will drop slightly, while sporadic rainfall with thunderstorm will hit the city on Wednesday (tomorrow).

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah today visited, Rerhi Goth, a coastal settlement of Karachi. “I have visited here to ensure safety of the people,” he told villagers.

Keti Bandar and adjoining areas of Thatta coastal belt are also receiving rain with strong winds. People from several villages have been evacuated as the sea has become rough due to cyclone Biparjoy.

As per PMD’s prediction, widespread wind-dust/thunderstorm rain with some very heavy/extremely heavy falls accompanied by squally (high intensity) winds of 80-100Km/hour gusting 120km/hour likely in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts from today to 17 June.