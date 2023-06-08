Cyclone Biparjoy further intensify, 1200km south of Karachi

KARACHI: The very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy has further intensified in the Arabian Sea, citing a weather official ARY News reported on Thursday.

The cyclonic storm has slowly tracked further north-northwestward during past 12 hours, intensified more and now lies near Latitude 14.0°N and Longitude 66.2°E at a distance of about 1200km south of Karachi, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said.

According to the Met Office, maximum sustained surface winds are 120-140 Km per hour gusts 160 Km/hour around the system center.

Due to favorable environmental conditions, which include sea surface temperature of 30-32°Celsius, low vertical wind shear and upper-level divergence, the system is likely to intensify further and keep moving in northwest direction, Sardar Sarfaraz said.

Currently none of the Pakistan coastal area is under any threat. PMD’s cyclone warning center at Karachi is monitoring the system and will issue update accordingly, Met Office said.

Sea conditions are very rough around the system’s centre with maximum wave height 25-28 feet.

The Met Office has advised all concerned authorities to remain alert.

Recent weather reports from neighboring India said that Cycloe Biparjoy, located about 860km southwest of Goa, and likely to further intensify as it moves northwards.

“The cyclone is not likely to make landfall in India and is likely to move towards the Arabian Peninsula”, according to the bulletin.