Cyclone Biparjoy: Heavy rainfall lashes Sindh coastal belt

THATTA/SUJAWAL: A spell of heavy rainfall with gusty winds, has lashed Thatta, Makli and adjoining areas under the influence of Cyclone Biparjoy, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Jati, Shah Bandar and adjoining areas, as well as coastal belt of Badin district, also receiving heavy rainfall with stormy winds.

The sea water invading settlements and entered in Kalkachhani severing its land link with other areas of Sujawal district.

Meanwhile, the authorities have completed evacuation of people from the areas adjacent or nearing the sea.

High intensity winds have also hit Tharparkar’s coastal belt including Deeplo, Nangarparkar. Several towns of the district including Mithi, Deeplo, Naukot, Kaloi, Islamkot and rural areas have received rainfall with gusty winds uprooting trees in forest areas.

Biparjoy (disaster in Bengali), very severe cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea, is expected to landfall in Keti Bandar in Pakistan’s Sindh and Kuchh in Indian Gujarat this evening.

Evacuation

The authorities have said that 97.4 percent population of the coastal areas under cyclone threat have been shifted to safer places.

According to the released figures, 76,925 persons have been shifted to 44 relief camps in Badin, Sujawal and Thatta districts.

Corps Commander Karachi while lauding the effort by the Army, Rangers, Navy, NDMA and the civil administration, has ordered to remain high alert until the cyclone passes through the region.