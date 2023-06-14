Cyclone Biparjoy may hit anytime tomorrow morning: NDMA

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik said that Cyclone Biparjoy may hit anytime tomorrow (June 15) morning, ARY News reported.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman and chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik addressed a press conference over the cyclone Biparjoy.

The climate change minister said that PM Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a 14-member committee headed by Sherry Rehman to monitor the cyclone Biparjoy.

She said that authorities are trying to evacuate people from the coastal areas as the intensity of the cyclone will be determined tomorrow.

Sherry Rehman maintained that the cyclone has started turning away from Karachi but Thatta, Badin, Sajawal and Tharparkar can be most affected.

She urged the people to cooperate with the authorities as the cyclone will hit the Keeti Bandar tomorrow at 11 am.

Moreover, the NDMA chairman said that 70,000 people have been shifted to 75,000 camps, and the maximum sustained surface winds are 150 Km/hour. He added that there are chances of urban flooding across Karachi.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed a 14-member emergency committee to tackle the possible impacts of cyclone Biparjoy, which is likely to hit the Sindh coastline tomorrow.

The committee will work on an emergency basis to ensure the safety of people during the cyclonic storm, the statement issued PM office read.

It is pertinent to mention that Cyclone Biparjoy, which has now weakened into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, will landfall between Sindh and India’s Gujarat coast on Thursday at noon or evening.