Cyclone Biparjoy: Several Karachi areas receive rain, drizzle

KARACHI: Several areas of the city received drizzle or light rain fall under the influence of cyclonic storm Biparjoy 370km in southwest, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Rerhi Goth, Latt Basti and other coastal settlements of Karachi’s Malir district received rainfall today. Keamari, M.A.Jinnah Road, Mauripur, Manora, Baba and Bhit islands adjacent to Karachi and Mubarak village also received rainfall.

Strong winds and drizzling also reported around Karachi airport. The airport staff has parked small aircrafts, tying weight with wings, at safe areas. It is to be mentioned here that the Civil Aviation Authority has prohibited small aircrafts flights due to high intensity cyclonic winds.

Coastal areas of Sujawal district also receiving rainfall with strong winds. Keti Bandar and adjoining areas of Thatta coastal belt receiving rain with gusty winds.

Arabian Sea Cyclone Biparjoy has been at 370km distance southwest of Karachi, 355km southwest of Thatta and 290km distance from Keti Bandar.

According to reports from Sujawal, cyclonic waves have submerged 10 villages of Shah Bandar and Kharo Chhan including Haji Haroon Jutt, Umar Jutt, Long Mallah and Haji Siddique Thahim villages.

Affected villagers have been rescued and shifted to various relief camps established by the government.

Karachi’s power utility K-Electric has advised citizens to observe caution while using electronic equipment. A spokesperson of the power company has also advised people to stay away from broken wires, TV and Internet cables, electric poles and PMTs.