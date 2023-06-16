Cyclone Biparjoy: Thatta, Umerkot receive periodic showers

THATTA/UMERKOT: Parts of Thatta and Umerkot receiving periodic heavy showers under the influence of cyclone Biparjoy, which rammed the Indian coast on Thursday evening, ARY News reported.

As per details, Keti Bandar, Sajjan Wari, Ghora Baari, Garho, Kharochaan, Mirpur Sakro, Gharo, Gujjo, Ghulamullah and other parts of Thatta receiving heavy showers under Biparjoy’s influence.

In Umerkot, Kunri, Pithoro, Samaro, Dhoro Naro, Shadi Palli, Khokhrapar and other parts are receiving periodic heavy showers.

The heavy rain has brought the temperature down in Umerkot and Thatta.

Earlier, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said that cyclone Biparjoy has completed landfall on the Indian Gujarat coast and is currently 125 km southwest of Thatta’s Keti Bandar.

The storm is expected to weaken first to a cyclonic storm and then to a depression by today’s evening, the NDMA said.

“It is expected to move north-eastward and weaken into a cyclonic storm by morning 16 June and further weaken into a depression by evening 16 June,” the NDMA said.