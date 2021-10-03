Cyclone Shaheen to cross Oman coast during early hours of Monday

KARACHI: The Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Shaheen’ likely to cross Oman coast during early hours of October 4 (Monday), the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in its alert on Sunday.

Presently the cyclonic storm lies over Northwest Arabian Sea and adjoining Gulf of Oman near latitude 24.4North and longitude 59.4East, at a distance of 780 km west-southwest of Karachi, 120km east-northeast of Muscat (Oman), about 300km southwest of Gwadar and 530km southwest of Ormara.

The cyclone has moved nearly westward during past 12 hours with a speed of 10km per hour, according to the cyclone alert.

Estimated maximum sustained surface wind is 115 to 125km/hr with sea conditions very rough and high around the system’s centre.

“The system is likely to move westwards for some time, then recurve southwestward and cross Oman coast by early morning of 4 Oct,” according to the PMD weather alert.

This weather system will likely to bring rain with wind and thunderstorms in Gwadar, Kech and Panjgur districts of Balochistan till this (Sunday) evening. Isolated moderate or heavy falls are likely in the wet spell, the Met Office said.

Sea conditions would remain rough to very rough off west-Makran coast till this evening.

The fishermen of Balochistan have been advised not to venture in open sea till today. However, fishermen of Sindh may resume their activities from this afternoon.

High-speed winds may cause damage to vulnerable structures along Gwadar-Jiwani coast.

