Cyclone 'Shakhti' moving away from Karachi, at 700km distance

KARACHI: The severe cyclonic storm ‘Shakhti’ over northwest Arabian Sea has moved away from Karachi and centred at about 700km southwest of the city, PMD’s Cyclone Warning Center said in its alert.

The storm has moved west-southwestwards during past 06 hours and now lay centered at around Latitude 21.0N and Longitude 61.8E. The cyclone has been located at 250KM distance from the Oman Coast.

It is likely to move west-southwestwards by 6th October then it will recurve and move eastwards over west-central and northeast Arabian Sea subsequent 24hours and weaken gradually into Deep Depression.

Under its influence, Isolated light rain likely to occur in coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan today.

Sea conditions are likely to remain rough to very rough with squally winds 40-50 gusting 55Km/hour near Sindh coast.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into deep sea till 5th October.

Gale wind speed reaching 110-120 gusting to 135Km/hour around the system center till afternoon of today then further decrease to 80-90 gusting to 100Km/hour for next 12 hours then gradually decrease becoming 50-60 gusting to 70Km/h with sea conditions are likely to remain very rough to high then very high over Northwest and West-Central Arabian Sea during next 36 hours. High to very high from midnight of 5th October to 7th October. Thereafter very rough to high around the system center.

PMD’s Cyclone Warning Center, Karachi is monitoring the system.