Cyclone Shakhti likely to weaken into Depression in 12 hours

KARACHI: The cyclonic storm ‘Shakhti’ over west-central Arabian Sea has been located at about 960km southwest of Karachi.

Cyclone Shakhti is likely to move east-southeastwards over the same region and weaken into a depression by the next 12 hours.

Sea condition is likely to remain high to very rough over the same region with squally winds 45-55 gusting 65Km/hour into deep sea. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into deep sea during next 12 hours.

Gale wind speed reaching 70-80 gusting to 90Km/hour around the system center then it would gradually decrease becoming 45-55 gusting to 65Km/h during next 12 hours. Thereafter gradually reduce around the system center.

Pakistan Meteorological Department’s Cyclone Warning Center, Karachi is monitoring the system.