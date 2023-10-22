Cyclone Tej intensifies into ‘severe cyclonic storm’, 1850 km away from Karachi

KARACHI: The Cyclonic Storm (TEJ) over the Southwest Arabian Sea has moved further west-northwestward and intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS), Met Office said in a new alert Saturday.

According to the report, the cyclonic storm (TEJ) over the Southwest Arabian Sea strengthened into a severe cyclonic storm (SCS) as it continued to move towards west-northwest.

The Arabian Sea storm has been presently at a distance of 750km in the southeast of Oman and will likely to get further intensity by this evening, PMD Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said.

The system was earlier located at a distance of about 1850km southwest of Karachi and 1670km south of Gwadar.

None of the Pakistan coastal areas is likely to be impacted by the system, PMD has stated.

This would be the second cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea this year. According to a report the cyclone will be called ‘Tej’, as per a formula followed for naming cyclones in the region.

Meteorologists caution that at times, storms may deviate from the predicted route and intensity, as seen in the case of earlier Cyclone Biparjoy, which formed in the Arabian Sea in June and initially moved in a north-northwest direction before changing course to make landfall between Sindh and Gujarat coast in Pakistan and India.

According to reports, most of weather models indicate the storm is heading for the Yemen-Oman coast

However, a model suggests a re-curvature while positioned over the deep central parts of the Arabian Sea, steering the system towards Sindh and the Gujarat coast, a report said.