Cyclonic Asna: Karachi’s Surjani, Nazimabad receive highest rainfall

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has released detailed rainfall statistics for the period between August 27 and August 31. The data reveals that Surjani Town recorded the highest rainfall at a staggering 226 millimetres (mm) while Nazimabad recorded 122.1 mm of rain, indicating the intensity of the ongoing monsoon season.

The data further indicates that Qaidabad was drenched with 161 mm of rain, and Gulshan-e-Hadeed recorded 175 mm. Other areas, including Keamari and Gulshan-e-Maymar, reported rainfall figures of 105.3 mm and 75.6 mm, respectively, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). Korangi and Bin Qasim recorded 100.5 mm and 56.3 mm, respectively.

Other parts of Karachi also experienced significant downpours. The Old Airport area recorded 77.5 mm of rainfall, while Jinnah Terminal and PAF Faisal Airbase reported 75 mm and 95 mm, respectively, reported the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). PAF Masroor Airbase witnessed 62.5 mm, and the Meteorological Office recorded 93.3 mm of rainfall. In North Karachi, the rainfall measured 100.2 mm, and Orangi Town saw 44.3 mm. DHA received 43.3 mm.

The torrential downpours and strong winds have caused several tree collapse incidents across the city. One such incident occurred on Sarwar Shaheed Road, where a large tree fell. However, no casualties were reported.

On the other hand, many parts of Karachi witnessed similar incidents, including tree and wall collapses, contributing to the already deteriorated condition of the city’s roads.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz provided further insights into the weather situation, noting that Karachi continues to experience strong winds. “The current spell of rain is expected to continue into the night across various parts of the city,” he stated.

Sarfraz attributed the ongoing rainfall to the current monsoon system and a nearby tropical storm. He emphasized that it is premature to predict the arrival of another weather system immediately after this one.

The continuous heavy rains have exacerbated the challenges faced by Karachi’s infrastructure, leading to flooding in several areas and significant traffic disruptions. Residents are advised to stay cautious and avoid unnecessary travel as the city grapples with the aftermath of these intense weather conditions.