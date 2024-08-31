Karachi: Cyclonic Storm ‘Asna’ moves westward at 200km in Arabian Sea

KARACHI: Cyclonic Storm ‘Asna’ over northeast Arabian Sea off Sindh coast has moved further westward at about 200km southwest of Karachi, PMD’s cyclone warning center Karachi said.

In its 7th advisory, PMD said that during past 9 hours the cyclone moved westward and now lies at around Latitude 23.6 N and Longitude 65.7 E at a distance at 200km southwest of Karachi, 220km south-southeast of Ormara and 380km southeast of Gwadar. The system is likely to track further west-southwestwards.

The cyclone was at about 120km south of Karachi on Friday night as per an earlier alert.

Under the cyclone’s influence, rain-thundershowers with few heavy falls, accompanied with squally winds with 60-70Km/hour gusting to 80Km/hour, likely in Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, Jamshoro and Dadu districts of Sindh today evening/night, while in Hub, Lasbella, Awaran, Kech and Gwadar districts of Balochistan till tomorrow night.

Heavy rains may create water logging in low lying areas of Makran coast.

Sea conditions are likely to remain rough to very rough with squally winds of 60-70 Km/hour gusting 80Km/hour.

Sindh’s fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea on Saturday (today) and those of Balochistan till tomorrow (Sunday).

The concerned authorities have been advised to keep them abreast through PMD advisory.

Strong cyclonic winds at a Karachi port caused several containers to topple. The incident occurred at the South Asia Port Terminal also known among the locals as China Port.

The containers, which were empty, could not withstand the force of the high winds and were overturned. However, there were no reports of any injuries or financial losses as a result of the incident.

The incident, however, didn’t disrupt the port operations, port sources said.