Cylinder blast in Gujrat claims two lives

GUJRAT: At least two people were dead and five others were critically injured in a gas cylinder blast in Gujrat on Monday, ARY News reported.

The District Police Officer (DPO) Umar Salamat said that the incident took place in Gujrat’s Muslimabad area. The house turned into debris due to the intensity of the blast.

The DPO said a Pizza shop was located beneath and the gas cylinders stored for the shop exploded.

Two persons were killed on the spot and five other sustained burn injuries. The bodies and injured were moved to the hospital.

On December 3, last year, a 10-year-old boy was killed and six others wounded when fire had erupted at a residential building located at Dua Chowk in New Karachi due to gas leakage.

The cause of the incident was a cylinder explosion, which resulted in the collapse of a portion of the building.