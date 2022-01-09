Cylinder blast injures nine including women and children in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: At least nine people sustained wounds in a gas cylinder explosion in Rawalpindi on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to details, a terrifying explosion took place in a house in Rawalpindi’s Bangash Colony, as a result of which nine persons including women and children were injured.

Police officials and rescue volunteers arrived at the scene after the blast and launched rescue operations.

The injured were rushed to a hospital where they are being treated.

According to the initial report, the houses adjacent to the affected house have also been severely damaged due to the intensity of the blast.

It should be noted that several cases of gas cylinder gas leakage are reported in different parts of Pakistan in the current winter season.

Earlier in the month of September, at least four persons were killed and seven were severely wounded when a multi-story residential building collapsed in city’s area of Korangi.

Troops of the Pakistan Army, Sindh Rangers, Police and Social Welfare organisations had contributed to the operation.

