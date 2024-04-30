Cylinder blast leaves one dead, six injured in Karachi

KARACHI: A man killed, and six persons were injured on Tuesday when a cylinder exploded in Mithdar police station jurisdiction in Karachi, ARY News reported.

A loud explosion in a shop at the generator market in front of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce also damaged the building and nearby vehicle and rocked the area.

Fire erupted in the shop after cylinder blast and things at the shop were spread over the road.

Local people, Edhi ambulance and voluntairs reached to the spot and initiated relief activities. The injured were rushed to hospital for medical aid.

SSP City Arif Aziz has said that the police investigating into the incident. “The bomb disposal squad (BDS) has also been summoned to further inquire into the nature of the blast,” police officer said.