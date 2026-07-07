Cynthia Erivo addresses Ariana Grande relationship status after feud rumors

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, once the strongest bond, have now fallen apart following the release of Wicked: For Good.

According to a recent report by Radar Online, the 33-year-old American singer-songwriter and actress and her 39-year-old British co-star are currently barely speaking to each other.

According to an insider told an outlet, “The whole Wicked press tour became way bigger than anyone expected. It stopped being just promotion and turned into this massive online obsession with their friendship”.

The source further added, “They were constantly together, constantly praising each other, and it created this idea that they were inseparable in real life as well as on screen.”

Ariana Grande and Erivo’s close friendship has frequently been the subject of online attention and trolling over the years. The intense public scrutiny reportedly became overwhelming for both stars, leading to some distance between them.

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He further claimed, “The reaction online got so intense for both of them. Every little moment was clipped, analyzed, and turned into memes, which eventually became quite overwhelming”.

However, Erivo dismissed speculation of a fallout with Grande, saying they still text “nearly every day.” In an interview with Variety, “It’s very interesting, watching what people’s perception is versus what the reality actually is”.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo star as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, in the Wicked film franchise. The second installment, Wicked: For Good, was released in theaters worldwide on November 21, 2025.