Cynthia Erivo breaks the silence on rumours with Ariana Grande

Cynthia Erivo shut down speculations related to her and Ariana Grande’s relationship.

In a recent interview with The Stylist, Cynthia Erivo shut down bizarre rumours. She stated, “People either thought we were putting it on for the cameras or that we were lovers”.

She also added, “We’re not used to seeing it on camera, in front of people. A relationship where people are connected sometimes just makes people uncomfortable; we aren’t taught that those relationships are good for us”.

For those unversed, Cynthia and Ariana co-starred in the two-part film adaptation of the musical fantasy film, Wicked.

Earlier in November, Ariana made an appearance on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast, where she revealed why she and Cynthia “like to touch each other”.

The 32-year-old songstress said she likes to “channel a lot of energy through her hands”, pointing out that she’s “always holding a hand, always squeezing something”, or “always reaching for something,” with whoever is near her.

The Grammy-winning singer explained that she and Cynthia have “worked hard to maintain” the close bond.

“We’re both so busy, but do our best to stay connected in that way and to take care of each other so we can honour the project as much as humanly possible,” shared Ariana.