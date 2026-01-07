Cynthia Erivo might miss this year's Golden Globe Awards

Wicked lead Cynthia Erivo will miss the event of the Golden Globe Awards due to the upcoming production of “Dracula” on the West End.

Erivo, already a Tony winner for “The Colour Purple,” stars in the highly anticipated one-woman stage adaptation of the Gothic horror story, playing 23 characters, including Dracula.

The play will go into preview on February 4. With the team currently deep into production in London, producers are unable to free her to attend the ceremony in Los Angeles.

Erivo delivered a soaring performance as the green-skinned young witch, garnering a fifth Golden Globe nomination. She was previously recognised for “Harriet,” a double nominee for her portrayal of Harriet Tubman and for best original song; “Genius: Aretha,” where she portrayed Aretha Franklin; and the first “Wicked” film. With the nod, Erivo also made history as the first Black woman nominated twice in the lead actress (comedy or musical) category.

In an interview with Variety in December, she stated, “I hope there are many more to come, not just for me, but for other Black women. I hope it’s just the beginning. What a wonderful thing to do that and be a part of changing history a little bit and hopefully open up doors for someone else too”.

Rounding out her category are Rose Byrne (“If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”), Kate Hudson (“Song Sung Blue”), Chase Infiniti (“One Battle After Another”), Amanda Seyfried (“The Testament of Ann Lee”) and Emma Stone (“Bugonia”).

“Wicked: For Good” is in the running for five prizes at Sunday’s Golden Globes, including cinematic and box office achievement (the film has grossed over $500 million worldwide), best actress in a musical or comedy (Erivo), best supporting actress (Ariana Grande), plus two nominations in the best original song category (Stephen Schwartz). The “Wicked” awards train continues to roll along as the new movie follows in the path of the first film, which received 10 Oscar nominations for the 97th Academy Awards, and Grande and Erivo (who is just an Oscar shy of the coveted EGOT) continue to rake in nominations.

