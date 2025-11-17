Cynthia Erivo opens up on her emotional challenges during 'Wicked: For Good'

British actress and singer Cynthia Erivo wasn’t shying away from dishing on how challenging Wicked: For Good promotions have been for her and co-star Ariana Grande.

On Sunday night, November 16, during a Q&A session hosted by Variety, Erivo reflected on the incident that occurred with Grande at the Wicked: For Good Singapore premiere.

Erivo, in front of a packed audience at the Saban Media Centre Wolf Theatre, stated, “We have come through some shit”.

The remarks came after an incident at the film’s Singapore premiere, where Erivo stepped in after a man breached security and lunged toward Grande on the yellow carpet.

Footage also saved the incident of the intruder wrapping his arm around Grande before Erivo pushed him away, allowing security to escort him out.

Co-star Michelle Yeoh also offered comfort to Grande in the aftermath. The man was subsequently arrested and charged.

In the interview, Grande was also the guest. She also became emotional while sharing her side of the experience with Erivo, while the Oscar-nominated actress praised director Jon M. Chu and the entire cast and crew.

“You don’t get a group of people this close often on a set; you don’t earn family like this often,” Erivo reflected.

While recalling her sentiments, Grande called Erivo “a lifelong sister” and described their bond as “absolutely the greatest gift of my life.”

Wicked: For Good opens in theatres on November 21.