Cynthia Erivo smashes London Marathon 2026 with 'Defying Gravity'

Cynthia Erivo finished the London Marathon within the time lapse of 3 hours, 21 minutes, and 40 seconds, with her song Defying Gravity playing as she crossed the line.

The actor, known for portraying Elphaba in Wicked, took part in the 42km race in London during the 2026 marathon event. Her performance equated to an average pace of 4 minutes and 46 seconds per kilometre.

As Erivo approached the finish line, Defying Gravity, a song closely associated with her role in Wicked, was played over speakers near the end of the course. Erivo is widely recognised for her work in film and music, but her participation in the marathon highlighted her involvement in endurance sports.

The London Marathon is one of the major long-distance running events in the United Kingdom, attracting both elite athletes and public participants each year.

The 2026 race also included a record-breaking performance. Sabastian Sawe completed the marathon in 1 hour, 59 minutes, and 30 seconds, marking the first recorded sub-two-hour finish in the event’s history. Sawe had previously won the London Marathon in 2025.

Erivo’s appearance at the event drew attention from fans of Wicked. The moment was shared widely across social media platforms, with viewers noting the alignment between her on-screen role and her marathon achievement.