Cynthia Ritchie found unconscious at her residence: police

ISLAMABAD: The US blogger Cynthia D Ritchie has been mysteriously found unconscious inside her flat in Islamabad, ARY News quoted local police on Thursday.

Police said that Cynthia D Ritchie was immediately shifted to the hospital where her medical examination is underway.

Police added that medical reports will further clear the facts for her condition.

According to police, she was brought to the hospital by her neighbour while her statement could be recorded so far. Police will record her statement after she gets conscious.

Sources in Poly Clinic said that Cynthia D Ritchie’s condition was improving and out of danger. A team of doctors have examined the US blogger and they will further decide to discharge her from the hospital.

Sources added that the doctors have decided to conduct the toxicology test of the US blogger to ascertain whether she was poisoned or not. The physicians also collected samples to conduct the toxicology test that will be sent to the forensic agency in Lahore.

The US blogger Cynthia D Ritchie is working on different film projects during her stay in Pakistan on an extended visa.