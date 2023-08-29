Cypher case against PTI chief to be heard in Attock jail

ISLAMABAD: The cypher case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief will be heard in the Attock jail tomorrow, ARY News reported.

As per details, the notification issued by the law ministry stated that the ministry has permitted the hearing of cypher case against the former prime minister in Attock jail.

The cypher case against the PTI chairman will be heard by Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain in Attock jail.

Earlier today, A special court in Islamabad ordered Attock Jail authorities — where the former premier is incarcerated — to keep the PTI chairman in judicial lockup in cypher case.

Read more: PTI chairman to remain in Attock jail despite Toshakhana sentence suspension

The order comes hours after IHC suspended PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s three-year sentence in the Toshakhana case.

In a letter addressed to the Attock jail superintendent, the special court ordered jail authorities to produce Imran Khan on Aug 30 (tomorrow) in connection with the cipher case.

“That accused Imran Khan Niazi s/o Ikramullah Khan Niazi r/o Zaman Park, Lahore is hereby ordered for judicial remand in case FIR mentioned above, who is already detained in district jail, Attock,” the letter read.

It is pertinent to mention here that Azam Khan, ex-principal secretary to the PTI chairman and former prime minister made startling revelations and claimed that the former PM used US cypher for his ‘political gains’ and to avert a no-confidence motion against him.

Azam Khan, who had earlier been “missing” since months, suddenly appeared before the scene and made startling revelations about US cypher, while recording his statement under the CrPC 164 before a magistrate.